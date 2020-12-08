Pat McAfee Comments On His WWE NXT Takeover War Games Match

During the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee commented on his War Games match from the WWE NXT Takeover PPV and teased that the feud isn’t over:

“Hell of a match, my guys and I ended up losing to the scumbags that are Undisputed ERA. And I’m not happy about it.”

“So, not an overreaction. This is my life now, okay? And although we did not get the W, I will let you know we did not go down without a fight. And the next time we get our hands on them, they’ll be the ones wearing the neck braces.”

It was a hell of a match last night.. It's #OverreactionMonday, but this neck brace? This is not an overreaction ok? #WarGames #WWENXT #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/0NQX566D1o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2020

