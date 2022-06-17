Paul Heyman Issues Statement on Roman Reigns vs. Riddle

As Reigns prepares to make a rare title defense against RAW Superstar Riddle in the main event of SmackDown on FOX, Paul Heyman turned to Instagram Thursday night to make a statement on The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos).

Heyman spoke about The Bloodline’s success and how they managed to keep Randy Orton off the show. He also stated that this match is personal for both Riddle and Reigns, but that Riddle will be the one banished from The Island of Relevancy, being sent to a hospital bed next to Orton.

If Riddle loses tonight, he will no longer be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as long as Reigns is champion, according to the stipulation for tonight’s Riddle vs. Reigns match.

You can see Heyman’s full statement below:

Tomorrow night, for the first time since he smashed #BrockLesnar at @WWE #WrestleMania, YOUR #TribalChief @RomanReigns will defend the #UNDISPUTED Heavyweight Championship on network television, for the whole world to see. The challenger? @RiddleBro, fighting in the name of his fallen tag team partner and mentor @RandyOrton. This is a most personal battle for #Riddle, for he and Orton lost the #RAW tag team titles to The Usos (#Bloodline @uceyjucey and @jonathanfatu), but on that very same night, it was the beating #RomanReigns gave Orton that has sidelined Orton, perhaps permanently.

It’s also, I assure you, very personal to #RomanReigns.

He who attempts to dethrone YOUR #TribalChief on the Island of Relevancy must face the consequences of his wrath, and #RomanReigns understands #Riddle is coming with vengeance in his heart and the title in his sights.

The bad news for #Riddle? He can’t beat #RomanReigns.

The good news for #Riddle? He won’t be missing Raaaaaaandy much longer, for when #RomanReigns is done with #Riddle tomorrow night, #Riddle will be in the hospital, in a bed right next to Randy Orton’s. Banished from the Island of Relevancy, exhiled from #WWE, #Bros4Life!