Paul Walter Hauser Names Matt Cardona And Mike Bailey As Key Influences In Wrestling Journey

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser, who has appeared for several pro wrestling promotions in the past, recently spoke with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling about various topics, including who he learned the most from in pro wrestling and his favorite opponent thus far.

Hauser said, “I feel you almost bury or undervalue other guys by saying one, but I think I learned a lot working with Matt Cardona. We had a match in Iowa, and he just, the communication in the ring, and he really held my hand during the match. He really said, ‘You’re the green guy that still has some eyeballs on him, some pull. You can pull this off, let’s do it.’ But he really held my hand during the match and made it better than it had any right to be. Tom Lawlor was super giving, I loved working with him, and he didn’t know my film credits or anything. He didn’t give a crap. He was just like, ‘Let’s do business, let’s try to make it entertaining. I’ll try to make you look good.’ But the guy I learned the most from is Mike Bailey. I just did a tag match in Texas a few weeks ago. It was me and Speedball versus Matthew Palmer, Matthew Palmer has been so gracious, him and Rich Swann fought me and Speedball. I’ve never learned more than being in the ring with those three guys. The timing and everything, they know how to make everything safe, make you look good.”

You can check out Hauser’s comments in the video below.

