PCO To Face “Mystery Monster” At TNA Emergence 2024

A big change has been announced to the originally advertised lineup for the TNA Emergence 2024 special event scheduled for this week.

During the August 29 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT for Friday’s show in Louisville, KY., Matt Cardona revealed he has not yet been medically cleared and will not be facing PCO as scheduled.

Instead, Cardona informed Santino Marella that a “Mystery Monster” will stand in for him to take on TNA Digital Media and International Heavyweight Champion PCO at TNA Emergence on 8/30.