Pete Gas On Shane McMahon Possibly Joining AEW: “Never Say Never”

Former WWE star and Mean Street Posse member Pete Gas appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a number of topics, including his close friend Shan McMahon possibly joining AEW.

Gas said, “Never say never. That’s the only thing I can say. I don’t know. The history behind Shane, and everyone, Shane loves to kayfabe. Shane is not going to let anything out that he doesn’t want out. It’s funny because they teased that whole thing with him meeting with Khan. It piques people’s interest. You never say never with Shane. He lives for that moment. The whole thing when he came back (to WWE), everything is kayfabe with him. It’s always been kayfabe. That’s how he lives. You never say never.”