Photo: Bad Bunny Shows Off His Injuries Following Street Fight At WWE Backlash

Following his Street Fight with Damien Priest at Saturday’s Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny impressed many individuals, including those in WWE and fans.

Bunny had previously worked a tag match at WrestleMania 37 and subsequently fought in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble event. His first one-on-one match was at Backlash.

During the bout, Bunny took the broken arrow through many tables of equipment in the crowd.

The Judgment Day interfered as well, attacking the babyface before Carlito, Savio Vega, and the LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) made the save. In the end, the celebrity rapper got the victory.

Bunny showed off his injuries from the match in a picture on his Instagram stories, as seen below: