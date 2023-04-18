Photo: Chris Jericho Shows Off His New Tattoo

Following a decisive victory over Keith Lee in a singles match on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho recently got some new ink and showed them off on social media.

Swerve Strickland hit Lee with the ring bell to end the battle, and Jericho pinned him.

Last week, Jericho made news for a variety of reasons, including defending AEW’s decision to stage its All In event at Wembley Stadium. Jericho is also rumoured to be meeting with FTR, CM Punk, and Tony Khan soon, which might lead to a fight between Punk and Jericho.

Jericho posted a photo of the fresh ink on Instagram and stated the following in the caption, “Thx to the amazing @flacomartinez13 …my old friend, personal tattoo artist and a damn GENIUS…for the new ink!! I asked him for #AlladinSane era @davidbowie and this is what he created!! Just a beautiful piece of art and I’m proud to add it to the collection of Flaco masterpieces that live on my body. If you’re ever in the Virginia Beach area check him out at @studioevolvetattoo!!”

You can check out his post below: