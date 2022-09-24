Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star

AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants.

MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President Tony Khan for more money without signing a new contract or an extension. He will still be a free agent in January 2024.

He was recently photographed with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and former WWE wrestler CJ Perry (Lana).

MJF and Morgan have been friends for years, with MJF famously defending Morgan from a fan earlier this year after he named Morgan a WWE Performance Center success story.

Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey on October 8 at WWE Extreme Rules.

