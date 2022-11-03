Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday

WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place.

Bayley announced her arrival on her Twitter account, alongside Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. “WSUP IDIOTS,” she captioned the post. SKY and Kai both give a thumbs down, while Bayley points directly at the camera.

Top matches on the card include WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.