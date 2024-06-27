Photos: AEW Star Makes In-Ring Return Before This Week’s Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling held a live Dynamite episode from Buffalo, NY, before taping Collision on Wednesday night, and a well-known wrestler competed in a dark match.

EJ Nduka competed in that bout. The 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder has previously wrestled for WWE NXT as ‘Ezra Judge. After being released by WWE, he relaunched his career in MLW, where he became a tag team champion.

On January 28, 2023, he worked his first AEW match on Dark and lost to Konosuke Takeshita. Nduka was offered a full-time contract with AEW following the match. Nduka was interested in multiple companies, including WWE and those in Japan. He ended up signing a full-time contract with AEW.

He then worked a pre-Collision match in September before working two more AEW matches. His most recent match took place at the BRCW March Madhouse 2024 in March.

The former WWE/MLW star returned to the ring and defeated Marcus Mathers in a singles match.

Here are some photos: