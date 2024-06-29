Photos: Atlantis Jr. Defeats Kyle Fletcher For ROH TV Title At CMLL Show

Your winner … and NEW ROH World Television Champion …

Atlantis Jr!

The masked pro wrestling veteran captured the ROH World TV title with a victory over the now former champion Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event at Arena Mexico on Friday, June 28.

“What a night we had at the Arena México,” CMLL wrote after the show. “Atlantis Jr. becomes the new ROH World Television Champion by defeating Kyle Fletcher in an extraordinary match.”