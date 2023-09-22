Photos: Finn Balor Reveals His New Tattoos

Finn Balor recently got some tattoos and flaunted them on social media.

The Judgment Day faction has evolved since its inception, as it was initially led by Edge, who recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Things changed when Finn Balor turned heel by kicking out Edge, and they brought in Dominik Mysterio. It is now one of WWE’s top acts.

Balor joined a program with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins earlier this summer, where they worked a few premium live events, including their SummerSlam main event.

Balor and Priest have dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since then.

Balor took to Instagram to show off his new arm sleeve tattoo, as seen below.