Photos: Julius Creed Gets Married

WWE star Julius Creed is now married.

Creed announced on Instagram on Monday morning that he recently married. He captioned a post featuring photos from the ceremony, “My ride or die. My forever and always.”

In the comments section, Nikkita Lyons, Joaquin Wilde, Edris Enofe, Trick Williams, and others congratulated the happy couple. Creed is a member of the RAW roster, where he works alongside his brother Brutus Creed and is part of Diamond Mine with Ivy Nile.

The Creed Brothers were not eligible for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder match at WrestleMania 40. They last worked a match on March 18th RAW.

Congratulations to the happy couple.