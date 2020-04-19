PJ Black Recalls Knocking The Wind Out Of Himself While Hitting A 450 Splash On Vince McMahon, SD Top 10

– During a recent interview with Fightful, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel in WWE) commented on knocking the wind out of himself after he hit Vince McMahon with a 450 splash. He said,

“Oh, man. That was a fun one,” Black told Fightful. “I think that was the one and only time that I ever winded myself, actually. I will never forget that, ‘cause Vince [McMahon] is such a big man. People don’t realize, even for his age, if you look at him from the side he’s really wide. He’s a body builder. He’s a jacked dude. I remember standing up there, too, for an extra ten seconds, I always used to stand up there for a long time. You know, build suspense. But, I remember that day I stood there for an even longer time. I remember [???] and waiting, and he altogether said, “C’mon, baby.” I remember landing on him, but it was perfect, and I was so winded. I looked at him and afterwards in the back I was like, “I’m so sorry.” He’s like, “What for? That was great.” I was like, “Okay, cool.” It was the weirdest thing,” Black noted. “Maybe again, too, it’s psychology. This is my boss, this is Vince McMahon. Maybe that’s what it was. But, it was a cool experience. I totally forgot about that, thanks for bringing it up. I’m gonna go look for that video clip right now and post it on my Instagram.“

