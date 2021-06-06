Police Looking For Suspect That Allegedly Stole Property From WWE Thunderdome Venue

The University of South Florida Police Department issued the following media alert regarding property that was stolen from WWE…

“USF Police needs your help in identifying the individual listed in this alert. Anyone who has information on the identity of this individual or information on this case is asked to call USF Police at 813-974-2628.”

“On the above date and time, the unidentified suspect pictured below, removed several items from inside the Yuengling Center belonging to WWE. The suspect below is seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He appears to be a H/M between the ages of 25-30 with brown hair, a mustache and light goatee. If information about the suspect is ascertained, please contact the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.”