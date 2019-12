– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding upcoming locations for WWE PPV events:

Source: Location news… clear front runners, if not already official: 2020 Survivor Series: Dallas, TX

2021 Royal Rumble: Seattle, WA — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) 27 December 2019

– The Christmas edition of WWE NXT, which was a pre-taped show with no AEW competition, drew 831,000 viewers. With next week’s NXT show also being pre-taped, the next week of live competition won’t be until January 8th.