Possible NXT Mystery Person Clue

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In regards to the NXT mystery person video that aired last week, Reddit user Bsantoro10 noted that part of 2017’s NXT Takeover: Orlando poster could be seen at one point. The PPV was headlined by Bobby Roode who has been rumored to be the mystery person returning to NXT in addition to Bo Dallas. It was previously reported that Roode would be making his return to WWE television soon after taking a hiatus since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

