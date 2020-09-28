Possible NXT Mystery Person Clue

In regards to the NXT mystery person video that aired last week, Reddit user Bsantoro10 noted that part of 2017’s NXT Takeover: Orlando poster could be seen at one point. The PPV was headlined by Bobby Roode who has been rumored to be the mystery person returning to NXT in addition to Bo Dallas. It was previously reported that Roode would be making his return to WWE television soon after taking a hiatus since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Possible hint on the returning NXT star at TakeOver: 31. The photo below shows the poster from NXT Takeover Orlando. That show was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode. (via Bsantoro10 on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/UwnW0ZxBxX — WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 28, 2020