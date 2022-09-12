Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW Involving Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio

One of the matches that has already been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is Edge competing against Dominik Mysterio. After his match against Veer on the episode of Raw that aired on June 6, Dominik will compete in his first televised singles match.

This match will take place as a result of Dominik’s heel turn at the Clash at the Castle event earlier this month, where he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, as well as Edge.

When Finn Balor was tripped by Dominik, Rey and Edge were able to defeat Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) at the event. After the match, Dominik gave Edge a kick to the crotch area. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him. Since then, Dominik has become an official member of Judgment Day.

According to PWInsider, Dominik and Rey Mysterio were seen in Asheville, North Carolina, on Friday. Edge resides in that city. It has been theorised that they were filming something for the ongoing storyline, which might air on tonight’s Raw prior to their match.

When they were feuding last year, WWE filmed Seth Rollins breaking into Edge’s home.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.