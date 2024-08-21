Possible Spoiler: Major Name Could Appear At AEW All In

This year’s AEW All In event will be held on Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, and a well-known name may attend.

Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is slated to face Bryan Danielson in the main event. The rest of the card also has significant matches.

As previously reported, Sting had been seen backstage at AEW Collision events. He could be going All In.

Sting’s career came to an end in February when he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Sting informed several people close to him that he planned to travel to London for AEW All-In. As of now, it is uncertain whether he will participate on the show.

Following the evening, AEW President Tony Khan described Sting’s retirement match as the greatest moment of his life, and Sting’s door to AEW remained open. Sting expressed a willingness to discuss his future plans.