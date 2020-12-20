Possible WWE TLC Spoiler and Latest News On RAW Viewership

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.co was asked if WWE will be making changes to RAW due to the show’s record-low viewership this past Monday:

“Yeah, I don’t know what they are. On Tuesday, yeah. They got the message, loud and clear. How they react to it, I couldn’t tell ya. Nobody was fooling anyone or trying to make excuses. It was like yeah this is bad. What that means? I have no idea what that means. I have no idea how they are gonna change it. The story that the USA Network said that they wanted more dark or adult content, that’s not true. That’s just not true. Were they happy with the rating? No, of course not. There’s an expectation of what Raw is supposed to get and it was well below that expectation. It’s still not a bad number for today’s television – .41. They’re not getting paid $265 million a year to do AEW numbers. They’re WWE, they’re supposed to do higher numbers.”

Meltzer also commented on Charlotte Flair possibly returning at tonight’s WWE TLC PPV as Asuka’s mystery partner:

“There’s a lot of talk that it’s Charlotte Flair. All I know when it comes to Charlotte Flair is I’ve asked around about her and everyone’s like been real quiet, which makes me think that she’s coming back pretty soon.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer later confirmed that Charlotte is in St. Petersburg for the PPV and is scheduled to be Asuka’s partner.