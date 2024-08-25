Private Party Announced As MCs Of AEW All In: London 2024

Private Party will be serving as the master of ceremonies for AEW’s biggest event of the year.

While talking with Lexy Nair in a backstage interview segment on the August 24 episode of AEW Collision, Private Party duo Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were announced as the MCs of AEW All In: London 2024.

The duo will essentially serve as the hosts of today’s big event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and promised that despite not having a match on the card, they will leave their mark on the show.

Join us here today for live AEW All In: London 2024 results.