Private Party Announced As MCs Of AEW All In: London 2024

Private Party will be serving as the master of ceremonies for AEW’s biggest event of the year.
While talking with Lexy Nair in a backstage interview segment on the August 24 episode of AEW Collision, Private Party duo Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were announced as the MCs of AEW All In: London 2024.
The duo will essentially serve as the hosts of today’s big event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and promised that despite not having a match on the card, they will leave their mark on the show.
Join us here today for live AEW All In: London 2024 results.
