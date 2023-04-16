Pro Wrestling NOAH Green Journey 2023 In Sendai Results (4/16/2023)

On April 16th, Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s latest major event, Green Journey 2023 in Sendai at the Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Japan.

Green Journey 2023 in Sendai saw a number of title changes take place.

The main event of the show featured Jake Lee defending his GHC Heavyweight Championship for the first time against Katsuhiko Nakajima. Despite a great effort by Nakajima, Lee was able to successfully defend his title. After the match, Lee was confronted by Naomichi Marufuji. Marufuji will be the next challenger for Jake Lee.

The GHC Tag Team Championship match saw the title change hands as Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi defeated Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba to become the new champions. Hideki Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher & Saxon Huxley confronted the new titleholders after the match. Timothy Thatcher and Saxon Huxley will be the first challengers for the Suguira and Taniguchi.

There were two other title changes as HAYATA defeated AMAKUSA to become the new GHC Jr Heavyweight champion. HAYATA called out Ninja Mack after his victory. Also, Tadasuke and YO-HEY defeated Yoshinari Ogawa and Eita to win the GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Tiltes. Ogawa and Eita brawled after the match.

Here are the full results and highlights for Green Journey 2023 in Sendai on April 16th: