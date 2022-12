Pro Wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 Results 12/18/22: Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima; Satoshi Kojima

Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s 2nd event of December 18th as Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 was held at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo, Japan.

A few hours prior to Kongo Event DIAMOND 5, Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s New Hope event which was also at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue.

Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 featured members of the Kongo faction in every single match including Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima and Masakatsu Funaki.

A featured matchup saw Katsuhiko Nakajima taking on NJPW star and one half of the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 was broadcast live on Wrestle-Universe.

Here are the full results and highlights from Pro wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5: