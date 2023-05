By

Pro Wrestling Noah Majestic Results – May 4, 2023

Tag Team Match

Super Crazy & Mohammed Yone defeated Akitoshi Saito & Daishi Ozawa via Moonsault on Ozawa (10:58) (Pre Show) Rate: 4

Tag Team Match

Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka defeated Extreme Tiger & Lanzelot via Killswitch on Lanzelot (12:42) (Pre Show) Rate: 6

8 Man Tag Team Match

Good Looking Guys (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yo Hey & Tadasuke, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene) defeated Noah International (Dragon Bane, Alpha Wolf, Sean Legacy & Stallion Rogers) via Alternate Ending on Rogers (9:38) Rate: 7

Tag Team Match

Ryo Mizunami & Sumire Natsu defeated Saki & Maya Yukihi via Youran on Yukihi (13:57) Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Kongo (Shuji Kondo, Hi69 & Hajime Ohara) defeated Amakusa, Junta Miyawaki & Alejandro via Stuka Splash on Miyawaki (7:29) Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Kazuyuki Fujita & Masato Tanaka defeated Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba via Sliding D on Inaba (9:35) Rate: 6

GHC Marital Rules Match

Masakatsu Funaki defeated Shinya Aoki by submission via Ankle Lock (6:10) Rate: 4

Tag Team Match

Stinger (Yoshinari Ogawa & Chris Ridgeway) defeated Eita & Daga by submission via Boston Crab on Eita (12:34) Rate: 5

Dralistico defeated Ray Escoripon via La Mistica (15:58) Rate: 7

GHC Tag Team Titles Match

Real (Saxton Huxley & Timothy Thatcher) defeated Takashi Sugiura & Shuhei Taniguchi (c) via Neck Hanging Bomb on Taniguchi (15:24) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!) Rate: 6

Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Hayata (c) defeated Ninja Mack by submission via Modified Arm Lock (12:34) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) Rate: 7

National Title Match

El Hijo De Dr Wagner (c) defeated Hideki Suzuki via Rollup (12:17) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) Rate: 7

6 Man Tag Team Match

Kongo (Katsuhuiko Nakajima, Kenoh & Manabu Soya) defeated Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshiki Inamura via Vertical Spike on Shiozaki (16:47) Rate: 7

GHC Heavyweight Title Match

Jake Lee (c) defeated Naomichi Marufuji via Helluva Kick (25:28) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) Rate: 7