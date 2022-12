Pro Wrestling NOAH New Hope Results 12/18/22; Kaito Kiyomiya, Naomichi Marufuji; Satoshi Kojima

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Hope event took place on December 18th at the Shinkiba 1st RING Venue in Tokyo, Japan. The capacity crowd was very vocal during the show.

The event featured top stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH including The GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya, Naomichi Marufuji, and Masa Kitamiya.

Naomichi Marufuji was originally set to face Kai Fujimura but Fuijimura had to pull out of the match due to injury. Alejandro replaced Fujimura as Marafuji’s opponent.

Pro Wrestling NOAH New Hope was broadcast live on Wrestle-Universe.

Here are the results and highlights for Pro Wrestling NOAH New Hope Event on 12/18/2022: