Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N Innovation Results (12/23/2022); New Champions Crowned

Pro Wrestling NOAH headed to the Tokyo Shinjuku Face venue on December 23rd to present their latest event N Innovation.

This show featured two Junior Heavyweight Title matches as the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka defended their titles against YO-HEY & Kzy.

The GHC Junior Heavyweight champion Dante Leon defended his belt against AMAKUSA.

Both titles changed hands at N Innovation as AMAKUSA became the new GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion and YO-HEY & Kzy won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Here are the full results and highlights of Pro Wrestling NOAH N Innovation: