Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N Innovation Results (12/23/2022); New Champions Crowned

Pro Wrestling NOAH headed to the Tokyo Shinjuku Face venue on December 23rd to present their latest event N Innovation.

This show featured two Junior Heavyweight Title matches as the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka defended their titles against YO-HEY & Kzy.

The GHC Junior Heavyweight champion Dante Leon defended his belt against AMAKUSA.

Both titles changed hands at N Innovation as AMAKUSA became the new GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion and YO-HEY & Kzy won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Here are the full results and highlights of Pro Wrestling NOAH N Innovation:

  • GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA defeated Dante Leon (c) to become the new GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion. (Junta Miyawaki confronted AMAKUSA after the match and challenged him for the title)
  • GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: YO-HEY & Kzy defeated Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka (c) to become the new GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. (YO-HEY and Kzy were confronted by Eita. Eita made a challenge to the new champions and named Yoshinari Ogawa as his partner.)
  • Yoshinari Ogawa vs Eita ended in a No Contest due to outside interference. (Tadasuke and Hi69 attacked Eita. NOSAWA and Eita’s opponent Yoshinari Ogawa made the save. Eita and Ogawa shook hands.)
  • Yasutaka Yano defeated NOSAWA Rongai
  • Ninja Mack, Alejandro & ANDY WU defeated Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hajime Ohara
  • Shoki Kitamura defeated Hi69

