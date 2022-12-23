Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N Innovation Results (12/23/2022); New Champions Crowned

Pro Wrestling NOAH headed to the Tokyo Shinjuku Face venue on December 23rd to present their latest event N Innovation.
This show featured two Junior Heavyweight Title matches as the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka defended their titles against YO-HEY & Kzy.
The GHC Junior Heavyweight champion Dante Leon defended his belt against AMAKUSA.
Both titles changed hands at N Innovation as AMAKUSA became the new GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion and YO-HEY & Kzy won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
Here are the full results and highlights of Pro Wrestling NOAH N Innovation:
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: AMAKUSA defeated Dante Leon (c) to become the new GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion. (Junta Miyawaki confronted AMAKUSA after the match and challenged him for the title)
- GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: YO-HEY & Kzy defeated Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka (c) to become the new GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. (YO-HEY and Kzy were confronted by Eita. Eita made a challenge to the new champions and named Yoshinari Ogawa as his partner.)
- Yoshinari Ogawa vs Eita ended in a No Contest due to outside interference. (Tadasuke and Hi69 attacked Eita. NOSAWA and Eita’s opponent Yoshinari Ogawa made the save. Eita and Ogawa shook hands.)
- Yasutaka Yano defeated NOSAWA Rongai
- Ninja Mack, Alejandro & ANDY WU defeated Shuji Kondo, Tadasuke & Hajime Ohara
- Shoki Kitamura defeated Hi69
小峠と吉岡の連携が、YO-HEYにエグく突き刺さる！！#noah_ghc #NInnovation pic.twitter.com/6l9voISZ7U
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 23, 2022
￼
#wrestleUNIVERSE で独占生配信スタート！
／
プロレスリング・ノア
東京・新宿FACE大会『N Innovation』
＼https://t.co/PIpBSP0XTn#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/MG09pL0W8z
— WRESTLE UNIVERSE (@W_UNIVERSE2020) December 23, 2022
超近距離空間でも発射！！
ニンジャ・マックのニンジャスペシャル！！！#noah_ghc #NInnovation pic.twitter.com/RDQNUMu8qy
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 23, 2022
好戦続く注目のシングルマッチ！
論外と矢野が拮抗した攻防を見せる！！#noah_ghc #NInnovation pic.twitter.com/Cg7suvBQ0P
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 23, 2022
うううそでしょ！！？
小川良成とEitaが握手！！！！！
Eitaも呆然！
▼12.23新宿 #wrestleUNIVERSE で生配信中！https://t.co/5wO9nhSDms#noah_ghc #NInnovation pic.twitter.com/OxGzGUCFzo
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 23, 2022
Eitaが小川を捕らえた瞬間、タダスケとHi69が乱入！！ノーコンテスト試合に！！
そこへEitaの救出に現れたのは…
NOSAWA論外！？
そして、小川良成とEitaが、連携！！？？？#noah_ghc #NInnovation pic.twitter.com/cKImTSAG8I
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 23, 2022