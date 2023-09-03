Producers For Matches On 9/1 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the September 1, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 9/1/2023

* Adam Pearce produced Butch’s pre-show dark match win over Kit Wilson

* Jamie Noble produced Drew McIntyre’s post-show dark match win over Karrion Kross

* Robert Roode and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with John Cena and Jimmy Uso

* Nick Aldis and Jason Jordan produced The LWO vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

* Jason Jordan produced the in-ring segment with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

* Jamie Noble produced then-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The LWO in a non-title match

* Adam Pearce produced LA Knight vs. The Miz

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Kenn Doane produced Shotzi vs. Bayley

* Robert Roode and Michael Hayes produced Solo Sikoa vs. AJ Styles in the main event