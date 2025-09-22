Producers For WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, which was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the singles match between “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar vs. 17-time World Champion John Cena.

– Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari produced the tag team match between The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed) vs. The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso).

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between new WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer vs. “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY.

– TJ Wilson produced the Mixed Tag Team Match between “The Best In The World” CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. The Vision (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins).

– Chris Park and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.