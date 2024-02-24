Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (2/23/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by LA Knight taking on “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– TJ Wilson produced the singles match between Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton.

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen.

– Petey Williams produced the tag team match between “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate vs. The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh).

– Jason Jordan produced the tag team match between The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar).

– Chris Park and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the singles match betwwen LA Knight vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.