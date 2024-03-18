Psicosis Issues Statement On Broken Hip Injury, Thanks Fans For Support

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Lucha libre legend Psicosis, who has competed for promotions such as WWE, WCW, and ECW, suffered a broken hip and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Psicosis recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on his injury, having to undergo an emergency surgery, and his friend Ruben from Masked Republic launched a GoFundMe to raise funds in order to support him in the medical expenses. Psicosis also thanked fans and Masked Republic for the support.

You can check out Psicosis’ post below.