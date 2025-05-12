Rob Van Dam Shares Emotional Tribute To Sabu Following His Passing

The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu, and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has now shared an emotional tribute to his longtime friend, mentor, and tag team partner.

In a heartfelt message posted to Twitter/X, Van Dam reflected on Sabu’s deep influence on his life and career, sharing a recent photo of the two together at WrestleCon:

“Here we were just a few weeks ago at Wrestlecon. You never know when it’s the last time you’ll be together when it comes to this. Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry.”

Van Dam continued:

“You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old, when I met him. Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways.”

RVD credited Sabu with shaping both the man and performer he became:

“I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring.

Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. ❤️🙏🏼”

He concluded with a moving farewell:

“And because he loved the business more than anyone I know… wRESTle IN PEACE.”

Sabu passed away on May 11, 2025, at the age of 60. His impact on hardcore wrestling and his fearless style continue to resonate with fans and peers alike. Van Dam’s tribute underscores just how deeply Sabu influenced an entire generation of performers, especially in ECW, where the two formed one of the most iconic duos in extreme wrestling history.

PWMania.com extends our condolences to Sabu’s family, friends, and fans around the world.