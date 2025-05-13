Sandman Recalls Sabu In Emotional Tribute: “He Visited Me In A Dream”

The wrestling world continues to mourn the passing of ECW icon Sabu (Terry Brunk), who died on Sunday at the age of 60. On a special tribute edition of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, and Mark Henry were joined by fellow ECW original The Sandman to reflect on Sabu’s legacy, their personal memories, and the profound impact he had on the industry.

Bully Ray opened the segment by highlighting the emotional weight of the moment. “I personally knew who I wanted on this show today with Sandman, obviously Tommy, but Sandman being one of the very first names that came to mind,” Bully explained. Upon calling him, Sandman answered with a heartbreaking line: “Dude, I’m literally wiping away the last of my tears.”

Sandman detailed the moment he learned of Sabu’s passing, sharing that he received the news from longtime ECW figure Tod Gordon. “I got the news from Tod Gordon, my best friend in the world… But it didn’t hit me until like 5:30, 6 o’clock, and I just lost it for a little while,” he said.

In a powerful and surreal moment, Sandman revealed he dreamed of Sabu the night he passed. “It was nice that he visited me in a dream last night… Sabu just kept saying, ‘No, everything’s going to be okay. Everything’s going to be fine.’” He added, “I believe there’s an afterlife after this, guys. I really believe they’re all going to see each other again in a big steel cage match in the freaking sky.”

The tribute included vivid stories of their wild ECW days — from sharing a Winnebago with Bill Alfonso, RVD, and Sabu, to their intense and unpredictable in-ring chemistry. “He would never let me win,” Sandman said, “but I never had to. He’d beat me, and I’d get over by drinking a beer with the crowd.”

Sandman recalled Sabu’s unique approach and professionalism. “The dude never hurt me, ever — except for the first punch in every match,” he laughed. He contrasted the simplicity of their style with modern wrestling: “We went out there with like three or four ideas. Just go out and feel it.”

Reflecting on why Sabu may not have received his full due in the wrestling world, Sandman noted Sabu’s commitment to his character over promos. “The biggest reason I know he didn’t get his dues — he didn’t cut promos. But he knew who he was. He wasn’t supposed to talk.”

Mark Henry added that Sabu’s place in ECW, a company often viewed as wrestling’s “wild card,” may have contributed to that lack of recognition from the broader industry.

As the wrestling community continues to honor Sabu’s groundbreaking legacy, the message from his peers is clear: Sabu was one of a kind — a warrior in the ring, a quiet soul outside it, and an icon whose influence will endure for generations.

Rest in peace, Sabu.

