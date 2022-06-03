PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Hell in a Cell Preview, Double or Nothing Recap

The entire Hot Tag Crew is finally back together! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are back for this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast!

On this week’s show they recap quite a newsworthy weekend in AEW. They recap Double or Nothing and Dynamite and give their thoughts on everything from MJF, CM Punk winning the AEW Title, the results of the Owen Hart Tournaments and more!

They then preview WWE Hell In A Cell and give their picks for the card, including a crazy theory Cam throws out for the Cody/Seth Rollins match. Give it a listen!