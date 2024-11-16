QT Marshall Diss Track Being Released This Monday To Promote AEW Full Gear 2024

Ahead of their showdown on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024 later this month in Newark, New Jersey, QT Marshall will drop a diss track aimed at his scheduled opponent, viral sensation Big Boom A.J.

The announcement was made by AEW via the company’s new account on their BlueSky social media platform.

Featured below is the announcement from AEW’s Blue Sky page:

“You heard it here FIRST on BlueSky. This Monday 11/18 at NOON, QT Marshall drops his Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice Diss Track! Available on ALL AEW Social Media Platforms. Don’t miss QT Marshall vs. A.J. and Big Justice at AEW Full Gear ZERO HOUR one week from today at the Prudential Center in NJ!”