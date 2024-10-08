QT Marshall Reflects On Giving CM Punk Black Trunks During WWE Tour Shows

AEW star QT Marshall spoke with Gabby LaSpisa on her Gabby AF podcast on a number of topics, including Cody Rhodes reaching out to him for help with some black trunks for CM Punk.

Marshall saud, “I get a text from Cody like, ‘Hey, do you have a pair of black trunks.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I do, why.’ Well, something happened with Punk’s gear and he’s supposed to return at the Garden and the LA Forum or Kia Forum, I guess it was the Holiday tour with Dominik, it was his first match back for WWE. I was like, ‘Yeah, let me see.’ I had bought a sewing machine a long time ago so I still had all the tools, I returned the machine, I’m not good at that, I don’t have steady hands. Yeah, I pulled off the seams and Cody sends an Uber to my house, it’s like a two hour ride. I give him a box with a pair of my underwear in it and he brings it, I guess he brought it to TV. I saw photos and he’s wearing trunks, I know Cody gave him a pair of his as well, so I don’t know who’s trunks he was wearing. I did pull the logo off of mine, I still have the logo sitting with all my gear, which were the trunks I wore when I wrestled Bryan Danielson in Puerto Rico in 2010. I’d like them back, I also don’t even know that Punk even knows and I haven’t reached out. He might know now, but again, it could’ve been the ones that Cody was wearing too, I don’t know.”

On being willing to help people out:

“It just goes to show you, like I said, I’ll help anybody. Especially in wrestling, because I love wrestling. Imagine all those fans that bought tickets to the Garden, they were already mad that he was just wearing black trunks, I remember like reading about it because of course they were like, ‘He didn’t come back in gear.’ It’s like, you don’t know the real story, you especially don’t know the real real story.”

