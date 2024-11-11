QT Marshall Reveals MJF Asked DDP If He Could Use The Diamond Cutter

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall appeared on “Hey! (EW)” to talk about a number of topics, including how fellow AEW star MJF asked WWE Hall of Famer DDP if he could use his Diamond Cutter finisher, but DDP turned MJF down and gave him permission to use it.

Marshall said, “I actually enjoy when people say the diamond cutter handed down from Diamond Dallas Page because people hate it. They hate that of all the professional wrestlers in the world, he chose me. So, I want to keep putting that out to the world. So… for those fans out there watching, DDP chose me. Could have been MJF, could have been anyone else. He chose me. In fact, MJF asked for it, and he said no.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)