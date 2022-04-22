Raquel Rodriguez Addresses Her WWE Name Being Changed

During an interview with CagesideSeats.com’s Rick Ucchino, WWE Smackdown star Raquel Rodriguez commented on her name being changed from Raquel Gonzalez in NXT:

“They just basically said, ‘Hey, you’re getting a name change and this is it.’ I was like, ‘Cool, that’s fine.’ I really had no big arguments with it at all. It was just a simple little switch. It’s funny, I was just joking with Rhea (Ripley) last Friday because she was actually at SmackDown, and her initials are R-R, Rhea Ripley, and we’ve always joked about being a tag team, and we had our feud NXT. Well, now my initials are R-R, Raquel Rodriguez. So it kind of just feels like it was meant to be, so I’m okay with it. We’re starting to think of new tag names.”

You can check out the full interview below: