Reactions To This Week’s WWE SmackDown With No Audience

Several people within WWE commented on this week’s Smackdown that took place with no audience at the WWE Performance Center:

Tonight was an effort that brought together everyone @WWE so we could go on air and entertain our most important constituency … YOU. Thanks for letting me get my hands (and @MichaelCole’s facial hair) dirty!!! #ThankYou #Smackdown @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/HslV2or7El — Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2020

"If you would have told me 10 years ago… that I would wrestle @WWEDanielBryan in front of nobody, I would have believed you, but NOT if you had said 'yeah, it's going to be for WWE.'" An upbeat @WWECesaro looks back on a fun night at the @WWEPC! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1Y8cIykMPA — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

"I feel like I've been a part of the first ever SmackDown Twilight Zone."@JEFFHARDYBRAND talks about returning to #SmackDown under unique circumstances, and shows off some MUST-SEE new ink! pic.twitter.com/PfVIuFbBF5 — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020