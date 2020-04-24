Reason For Recent Absence of The WWE NXT Announce Team

Fans have noted that Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix have not been on WWE NXT TV since the Coronavirus pandemic started. Mauro Ranallo had done some voiceover work.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though McGuinness and Phoenix have not been on WWE TV, they are still with the company.

The reason for their absence is due to them having young children and so instead of quarantining away from them after working tapings, they are simply not working.

Ranallo has decided not to fly in from Southern California.WWE is said to be working on a way for Ranallo to call the NXT shows live while still at home.