Reason For WWE Budget Cuts Revealed, Vince McMahon Comments

Vince McMahon was part of today’s WWE 2020 First Quarter conference call and here are a few highlights:

WWE’s budget cuts: The next caller observes that for a company that doesn’t have a lot of debt, he feels that the amount of cost-cutting has been aggressive and he wants to know if they forsee something big happening. They answer by saying they felt they needed to be overly conservative amid COVID-19 so they have more than enough resources to get through the crisis. They don’t see anything that will require the huge use of cash but they simply don’t know how things will look in the next two quarters or the economy will look like. Vince chimed in saying they have no debt, but cash is king and they are just being overly cautious with so much uncertainty.