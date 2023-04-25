Reason Why CM Punk Was At Monday’s WWE RAW, Backstage News On His Visit

When CM Punk showed up to Monday’s WWE RAW in Chicago, many people were surprised, but as details emerged, the picture became clearer as he was there to visit.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk spoke with several wrestlers, cleared the air with The Miz, and briefly spoke with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Many people in both AEW and WWE were surprised he as there. Some in WWE believed he was there to test the waters for a possible return.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Punk was on the same flight as WWE talent from Florida as he was doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships over the weekend. On the plane, he discovered WWE was in Chicago, close to his home.

He arrived at the venue with other WWE stars, so that’s how he got into the building and remained in the common area, where anyone passing by could see him. He never sat in a private room. They exchanged handshakes. Regarding his conversation with Triple H, Punk asked if it was okay if he was there and if Triple H had time for a two-minute chat. Triple H reportedly stated that he needed to confirm with the “big guy” if it was okay for him to be present, a reference to Vince McMahon.

Punk remained in the area the entire time, talking with several wrestlers. Within 20 minutes, security asked Punk to leave, which he did respectfully, a reported decision by McMahon.

Although it was widely assumed that Punk was asked to leave due to his AEW contract, one WWE source pointed out that other AEW stars, such as Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo, were recently allowed backstage and sat with their wives at the WWE Hall of Fame. According to another source, Punk is in a different situation because of his legal history with the company.

The report noted, “For those who have asked if this was Punk trying to gauge WWE interest, we are told no.”

Punk, who is still under contract with AEW for a “lengthy” period of time and is unable to negotiate with WWE at this time, is reportedly scheduled to return on June 17 for the Alison show.

Except for those who saw him, the initial reaction within WWE was disbelief that he was there.

The report added, “One person under contract to WWE who saw Punk there said it came off as if Punk was just trying to kill whatever past heat there was between himself and Miz and theorized that may have been why he wanted to speak with Levesque as well.”