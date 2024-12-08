Reason Why RUSH And Dralistico Have Been Absent From AEW TV

During last night’s episode of AEW Collision, the commentary team of Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone revealed the reason La Facción Ingobernable members RUSH and Dralistico have been absent from television lately. According to McGuinness and Schiavone, RUSH and Dralistico are at home dealing with family matters.

RUSH last competed for the company at the AEW Collision taping on November 14, where he and The Beast Mortos lost to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match for Full Gear. Dralistico has not appeared on TV since the October 30 taping of AEW Rampage, where he, RUSH, and Mortos defeated BEEF, JD Drake, and The Butcher.

There is no word yet on when both stars will be returning, but we will provide updates once they become available.