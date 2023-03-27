Recent WWE Event Was A Huge Success

In addition to the Peacock deal, WWE’s business is stronger than ever due to its guaranteed media rights deals with NBCU and FOX. Since last summer, when Triple H assumed responsibility for the main roster’s creative direction, the company’s live event business and ratings have gradually increased.

Sunday evening’s WWE live event from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado drew a massive crowd.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the show will attract close to 10,000 fans, which is unprecedented for a house show in modern times. To make it more impressive, the majority of WWE’s top stars were absent.

Meltzer said, “WWE business is so strong right now. They did a house show in Denver, I didn’t get the gate yet, but I’ll probably get that in a day or so. There were over 9,000 tickets out this morning, and this is a house show. The last time that they did TV there, they were like 5,500 paid for a Raw I think it was. And you come back with a house show, and you’re doing well over 9,000. With the walk-up it could have hit 10,000. They did it with a lineup that…there was no Sami Zayn, no Kevin Owens, no Roman Reigns. Cody was there, but many of the top guys weren’t even on the card.….They’re freaking…when you’re drawing like that for a house show on a Sunday night before Mania when there’s all these big shows coming this week and I know Vegas was big on Friday night for SmackDown. I’m trying to figure out how many years it’s been since WWE was out there able to do 10,000 people in a city like Denver, or 9,000 people for a house show. It’s been years, I think.”

Click here for complete WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event results from Denver, CO.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)