Released WWE NXT Star Recently Involved In Accident

Recently released WWE NXT star Dan Matha revealed on Twitter that he was involved in a car accident prior to receiving the news that he was being let go by the company.

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa — Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020