Renewed Speculation About CM Punk’s Future With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite reconcile following their September 2022 backstage altercation. Punk responded with “Duh” in an Instagram post quoting Harwood. This has reignited speculation about Punk’s future after he recovers from his torn triceps.

Punk’s comment prompted the following response from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com:

“It’s a very interesting move because there is an obvious strategy to it, in the sense if it doesn’t happen the idea is that Punk is willing to play ball and the others aren’t. The idea is it tells people Punk wants back in and creates the clamor from the fan base that he’s willing to return.”

Meltzer went on to say that it puts Tony Khan in a “very bad position” with different talent because top stars like Chris Jericho have told the locker room that they will not bring Punk back.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com was quick to dismiss the possibility of Punk and The Elite collaborating again:

“I’m just going to tell you right now. They’re not going to work together. They’re not going to do a storyline. Why are we still talking about this?”