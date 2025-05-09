Report: AEW Star’s Contract Set To Expire Soon

A popular AEW star could soon be a free agent — but All Elite Wrestling reportedly has no intention of letting her go.

According to Fightful Select, Willow Nightingale is currently in her contract year, with her existing AEW deal set to expire in the coming months. While the precise expiration date hasn’t been publicly confirmed, AEW is reportedly working behind the scenes to lock her in long-term.

Sources within AEW told Fightful that Nightingale is viewed as a “priority” and remains “well liked within the company,” both in the locker room and by management. The report adds that AEW “fully expects to retain Willow,” with an extension believed to be a near certainty.

“Everyone Fightful spoke to believes it’s a ‘guarantee’ she’ll be offered a new deal, and that she’ll remain with AEW.”

Nightingale has become a fan favorite and a reliable presence in AEW’s women’s division, earning acclaim for her charisma, energy, and in-ring work. She notably won the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in 2023 and has been involved in key crossover matches between AEW and NJPW.

As contract talks loom, fans can expect AEW to make every effort to ensure “The Babe with the Power” remains All Elite.

