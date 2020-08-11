Report: NJPW Star Reveals Talks With WWE

A New Japan Pro-Wrestling star revealed that WWE made contact with him over a potential contract during his period of free agency.

Jeff Cobb recently spoke to Fightful about his recent contract negotiations but did not specify to where he signed.

It was noted in a Fightful Select report that Cobb felt like the Belle of the Ball for a while when everyone was making him offers.

He stated that WWE did make contact with him during his free agency period, but Impact Wrestling did not.

It had also previously been reported that AEW had made him contract offers after he made a couple of appearances for the promotion as Chris Jericho’s hired hitman during his program with Jon Moxley.