Report On Why Kylie Rae Didn’t Appear At Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV for her scheduled Knockouts Title match against Deonna Purrazzo. Rae’s entrance music was played but she did not come to the ring and Impact Wrestling did not provide any information about the no-show. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Rae was not on the show due to an injury that isn’t considered to be serious but no other details were given.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 noted the following:

Some IMPACT talent are completely in the dark as to what the situation with Kylie Rae is, from what I've gathered. Wishing her the best regardless of the circumstances. #BFG2020 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 25, 2020