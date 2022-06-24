Report: Veer Mahaan Being Taught by WWE Superstar

Veer Mahaan’s appearance on Monday Night Raw was hyped by WWE for months, and after repeatedly airing the same segment, the phrase “Veer is coming” became a meme.

Since his arrival, WWE has used him as a powerful heel who has destroyed opponents like Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Mahaan defeated Robert Roode at the WWE live event on June 18 in Rapid City, South Dakota. This was done because Roode was chosen by WWE to work with Mahaan specifically so that he could “teach” him.

WWE sees Roode as someone who can be a good teacher for Mahaan, according to Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “they [WWE] are doing this match on all the house shows event though both are heels, basically with the idea of Roode being able to be a good teacher for Mahaan.”

It was revealed a few weeks earlier that WWE had partnered Roode with Omos for a similar reason, so it’s obvious that WWE values Roode as a veteran performer. Roode and Ziggler made their first appearance on television since April a few weeks ago to face off against Omos and MVP, but they have since disappeared once more.

