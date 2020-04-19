Report: WWE NXT UK Not Facing Talent Cuts

The WWE NXT UK roster has not made any cuts despite the main WWE roster suffering massive layoffs last week, according to Mirror Sport’s Tony Quant. According to Quant, the NXT UK brand will not be making any roster cuts at this time.
49 WWE Superstars, producers, and Performance Center coaches were fired or furloughed last Wednesday. There were said to have been “hundreds” of other cuts at WWE’s Headquarters in Stamford, CT.
Just spoke to a source who has confirmed that WWE NXT UK will be making no cuts to its roster at this time. Also the roster are getting paid in full and will not be furloughed as they are all self employed!
